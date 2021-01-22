Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Military Police Battalion on duty in Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    New York National Guard

    Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 104th Military Police Battalion, march outside the Supreme Court Building while on duty in Washington D.C. after supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration on January 22, 2021. The battalion sent 282 Soldiers to the nation's Capitol as part of a 25,000 Soldier and Airman National Guard presence. A total of 1,300 New York troops took part. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 13:11
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Military Police Battalion on duty in Washington, by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    104th MPs in Washington for Second Presidential Inauguration

    TAGS

    security
    inauguration
    Washington
    New York Army National Guard
    104th Military Police Battalion

