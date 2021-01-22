104th Military Police Battalion on duty in Washington

Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 104th Military Police Battalion, march outside the Supreme Court Building while on duty in Washington D.C. after supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration on January 22, 2021. The battalion sent 282 Soldiers to the nation's Capitol as part of a 25,000 Soldier and Airman National Guard presence. A total of 1,300 New York troops took part. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

