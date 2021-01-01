U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC 905) underway on patrol in the Eastern Pacific, January 2021. The crew covered over 11,000 miles seizing over $10 million of drugs and assisted in disrupting transnational crime organizations. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 13:06 Photo ID: 6496614 VIRIN: 210101-G-CA140-778 Resolution: 1529x1085 Size: 419.24 KB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Spencer returns home after $10 million cocaine and marijuana bust, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.