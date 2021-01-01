Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Spencer returns home after $10 million cocaine and marijuana bust

    Coast Guard Cutter Spencer returns home after $10 million cocaine and marijuana bust

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC 905) underway on patrol in the Eastern Pacific, January 2021. The crew covered over 11,000 miles seizing over $10 million of drugs and assisted in disrupting transnational crime organizations. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Spencer returns home after $10 million cocaine and marijuana bust, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    Panama Canal
    patrol
    Eastern Pacific

