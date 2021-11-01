Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: What should you know

    Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: What should you know

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Infographic explaining information about the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. (U.S. Air Force infographic by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 12:21
    Photo ID: 6496591
    VIRIN: 210111-F-MQ455-1001
    Resolution: 2018x887
    Size: 712.33 KB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: What should you know, by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BigBaseBiggerMission
    TeamKirtland
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT