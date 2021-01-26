Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, PBSO stop illegal charter, arrest operator off Riviera Beach

    PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Palm Beach Sheriff officers and Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet board the 41-foot vessel Ace in the Hole near New Port Cove Marina, Jan. 26, 2020. The vessel was being operated as an illegal small passenger vessel with 20 passengers for hire, one operator, and only nine life jackets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    TAGS

    partnerships
    life jackets
    Sector Miami
    station lake worth inlet
    illegal charter

