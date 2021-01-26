Coast Guard, PBSO stop illegal charter, arrest operator off Riviera Beach

Palm Beach Sheriff officers and Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet board the 41-foot vessel Ace in the Hole near New Port Cove Marina, Jan. 26, 2020. The vessel was being operated as an illegal small passenger vessel with 20 passengers for hire, one operator, and only nine life jackets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 09:49
|Photo ID:
|6496459
|VIRIN:
|210126-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
