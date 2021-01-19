COVID Vaccine

Culinary Specialist Submarine Chief Kelly Mathis, of USS Alaska, homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, get a COVID-19 vaccine. A native of Social Circle, Georgia, Mathis says “My main goal is to protect my family." Vaccines are currently being offered to on-base healthcare personnel and first responders assigned to NAS Jacksonville or NS Mayport, critical national capabilities forces, deploying forces, frontline essential workers, and beneficiaries age 75 and up. For the critical priority active duty groups, appointments are made for each command (via each command's leadership). Beneficiaries age 75 and up can get a COVID-19 vaccine by scheduling an appointment at: https://Navy.Care or on the Navy Care app. COVID-19 vaccines are not available by walk-in for non-hospital personnel. We will publish when vaccine is available to additional populations. Learn more: www.tricare.mil/covidvaccine — or at: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil/ (click on the COVID banner). #FacesofNHJax #COVID19vaccine #SinkCOVID

