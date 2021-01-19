COVID Vaccine

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

    Culinary Specialist Submarine Chief Kelly Mathis, of USS Alaska, homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, get a COVID-19 vaccine. A native of Social Circle, Georgia, Mathis says “My main goal is to protect my family." Vaccines are currently being offered to on-base healthcare personnel and first responders assigned to NAS Jacksonville or NS Mayport, critical national capabilities forces, deploying forces, frontline essential workers, and beneficiaries age 75 and up. For the critical priority active duty groups, appointments are made for each command (via each command's leadership). Beneficiaries age 75 and up can get a COVID-19 vaccine by scheduling an appointment at: https://Navy.Care or on the Navy Care app. COVID-19 vaccines are not available by walk-in for non-hospital personnel. We will publish when vaccine is available to additional populations. Learn more: www.tricare.mil/covidvaccine — or at: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil/ (click on the COVID banner). #FacesofNHJax #COVID19vaccine #SinkCOVID

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 08:24
    Photo ID: 6496403
    VIRIN: 210119-N-QA097-806
    Resolution: 3693x3012
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    TAGS

    #FacesofNHJax #COVID19vaccine #SinkCOVID

