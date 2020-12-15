Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35B Vertical Takeoff Testing

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Photo by Kyra Helwick 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    Pilot LTCDR Barry "Baz" Pilkington conducts Vertical Takeoff and Landing training in BF-5 at NAS Patuxent River MD on Tuesday December 15, 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 08:15
    Photo ID: 6496401
    VIRIN: 201215-N-PF253-001
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B Vertical Takeoff Testing, by Kyra Helwick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

