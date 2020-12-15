Pilot LTCDR Barry "Baz" Pilkington conducts Vertical Takeoff and Landing training in BF-5 at NAS Patuxent River MD on Tuesday December 15, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 08:15
|Photo ID:
|6496401
|VIRIN:
|201215-N-PF253-001
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, F-35B Vertical Takeoff Testing, by Kyra Helwick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT