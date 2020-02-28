The ​Navy Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2020 logo incorporates the text "​Navy Applications of Machine Learning", "San Diego" & "California" on the outer rim of the shell while the text "NAML 2020" is centered on the back of a sea turtle.

NAML is organized and hosted by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific scientists and engineers. The objective of the multi-day event is to build collaboration between different parts of the information warfare community, to increase awareness of various technologies, and close the gap between challenges and solutions.

