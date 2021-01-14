Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Kingsville Commanding Officer Installs Plaque of Capt. Ted Smyer in the Hall of Heroes

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    NAS Kingsville Commanding Officer Capt. Thomas Korsmo adds Capt. Theodore Smyer to the air station's Hall of Heroes in a brief ceremony held Jan. 14.
    Smyer was the only officer to serve concurrently as NASK commanding officer and Training Air Wing Two commanding officer.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Location: KINGSVILLE, TX, US 
    Smyer Added to NAS Kingsville Hall of Heroes

    Hall of Heroes
    NAS Kingsville
    Smyer
    NASK

