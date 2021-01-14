NAS Kingsville Commanding Officer Installs Plaque of Capt. Ted Smyer in the Hall of Heroes

NAS Kingsville Commanding Officer Capt. Thomas Korsmo adds Capt. Theodore Smyer to the air station's Hall of Heroes in a brief ceremony held Jan. 14.
Smyer was the only officer to serve concurrently as NASK commanding officer and Training Air Wing Two commanding officer.
Smyer Added to NAS Kingsville Hall of Heroes
