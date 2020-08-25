Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TigerShark unmanned aircraft tested at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's position at the forefront of Army modernization has garnered immense acclaim in recent years, but its importance to developmental testing dates back decades.

    One system that cut its teeth at YPG from its earliest days is the TigerShark, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) that has flown thousands of hours in combat theaters.

    TigerShark unmanned aircraft tested at YPG

