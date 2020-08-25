U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's position at the forefront of Army modernization has garnered immense acclaim in recent years, but its importance to developmental testing dates back decades.



One system that cut its teeth at YPG from its earliest days is the TigerShark, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) that has flown thousands of hours in combat theaters.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2020 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 14:09 Photo ID: 6495774 VIRIN: 200825-D-GD561-777 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 5.1 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TigerShark unmanned aircraft tested at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.