    JB Charleston Airman exceeds standards, earns multiple awards for accomplishments

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Makayla Evans, 628th Air Base Wing Judge Advocate paralegal, poses in front of the United States Air Force seal Jan. 15, 2021 at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. Evans began her military career as a paralegal with Team Charleston in the summer of 2020. Her dedication and hard work earned her Airman of the Quarter, Paralegal of the Month and Paralegal of the Quarter, within her first few months working here. These awards are given to Airmen who exemplify excellence in all they do through their outstanding performances in their duties. (Photo courtesy of Airman 1st Class Makayla Evans)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston Airman exceeds standards, earns multiple awards for accomplishments, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB Charleston Airman exceeds standards, earns multiple awards for accomplishments

    Team Charleston

