    Capt. Ted Smyer's Retirement in 1975

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2009

    Photo by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    Capt. Ted Smyer (right) was serving as the chief of staff for the Sixth Naval District in Charleston, South Carolina, at the time of his retirement from the Navy on June 30, 1975.
    He became the newest honoree in the NAS Kingsville Hall of Heroes Jan. 14

    Date Taken: 06.24.2009
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 10:53
    Photo ID: 6495573
    VIRIN: 090624-N-MH757-008
    Resolution: 1987x1587
    Size: 981.29 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Ted Smyer's Retirement in 1975, by Rod Hafemeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Kingsville

    Hall of Heroes
    NAS Kingsville
    Smyer

