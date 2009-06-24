Capt. Ted Smyer's Retirement in 1975

Capt. Ted Smyer (right) was serving as the chief of staff for the Sixth Naval District in Charleston, South Carolina, at the time of his retirement from the Navy on June 30, 1975.

He became the newest honoree in the NAS Kingsville Hall of Heroes Jan. 14

