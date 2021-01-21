East African Response Force conducts operations in Somalia

A U.S. Army soldier from the East African Response Force (EARF) assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) creates a range card from a lookout point Jan. 21, 2021, in Somalia. The EARF is a rapid deployment force with the ability to protect U.S. citizens and diplomatic facilities, provide non-combatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations, on the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)
