KADENA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2020) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Tekita Hill, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Emergency Operations Center, salutes Cmdr. Kevin Kreutz, CFAO chief staff officer, during an awards ceremony held at CFAO headquarters, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jan.26, 2020. Hill was recognized as the Sailor of the Quarter, Fiscal Year 2020 4th Quarter and was one of five Sailors recognized during the ceremony for her contributions to the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 01:52 Photo ID: 6495263 VIRIN: 210126-N-QY759-0019 Resolution: 7798x5199 Size: 1.81 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO Sailor Receives Award, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.