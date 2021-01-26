Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Sailor Receives Award

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2020) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Tekita Hill, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Emergency Operations Center, salutes Cmdr. Kevin Kreutz, CFAO chief staff officer, during an awards ceremony held at CFAO headquarters, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jan.26, 2020. Hill was recognized as the Sailor of the Quarter, Fiscal Year 2020 4th Quarter and was one of five Sailors recognized during the ceremony for her contributions to the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    awards
    Okinawa
    Navy
    CFAO

