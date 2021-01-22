Army South bids farewell to Peruvian partner nation liaison officer

Maj .Gen. Daniel R. Walrath (left), commanding general, U.S. Army South, presents remarks to Lt. Col. David E. Diaz Janampa (right), Peruvian partner nation liaison officer, U.S. Army South, during a farewell ceremony Jan. 22 at U.S. Army South Headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Leanne Thomas)



U.S. Army South is home to five partner nation liaison officers to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, to assist in the coordination of security cooperation activities and increase awareness of our partner nation armies’ capabilities and strengths. Regional partnerships reflect our enduring promise to one another for a cooperative, prosperous and secure hemisphere.

