    Army South bids farewell to Peruvian partner nation liaison officer

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Leanne Thomas 

    U.S. Army South

    Maj .Gen. Daniel R. Walrath (left), commanding general, U.S. Army South, presents remarks to Lt. Col. David E. Diaz Janampa (right), Peruvian partner nation liaison officer, U.S. Army South, during a farewell ceremony Jan. 22 at U.S. Army South Headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Leanne Thomas)

    U.S. Army South is home to five partner nation liaison officers to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, to assist in the coordination of security cooperation activities and increase awareness of our partner nation armies’ capabilities and strengths. Regional partnerships reflect our enduring promise to one another for a cooperative, prosperous and secure hemisphere.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 10:15
    Photo ID: 6494359
    VIRIN: 210122-A-SE464-1008
    Resolution: 1931x1229
    Size: 329.93 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army South bids farewell to Peruvian partner nation liaison officer, by Leanne Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    Army South
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S. Army
    Peru

