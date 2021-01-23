ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Brad Lefler, from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, raises an aircraft elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trent P. Hawkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 08:40 Photo ID: 6494271 VIRIN: 210115-N-YD547-0013 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 765.05 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210115-N-YD547-0013, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.