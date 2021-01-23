ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Brad Lefler, from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, raises an aircraft elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trent P. Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 08:40
|Photo ID:
|6494271
|VIRIN:
|210115-N-YD547-0013
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|765.05 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210115-N-YD547-0013, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT