    210115-N-YD547-0013

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.23.2021

    U.S. Navy           

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Brad Lefler, from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, raises an aircraft elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trent P. Hawkins)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 08:40
    Photo ID: 6494271
    VIRIN: 210115-N-YD547-0013
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 765.05 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210115-N-YD547-0013, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

