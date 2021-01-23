Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife stop illegal charter near Miami River

The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife terminated an illegal charter of the 38-foot vessel, Bluefin, north of Miami River, Jan. 23 2021. The vessel had 13 people aboard: 11 were passengers for hire and two crew members operating as an illegal small passenger vessel due to the bareboat charter agreement missing the owner’s signature. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
