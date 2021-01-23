Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife stop illegal charter near Miami River

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife terminated an illegal charter of the 38-foot vessel, Bluefin, north of Miami River, Jan. 23 2021. The vessel had 13 people aboard: 11 were passengers for hire and two crew members operating as an illegal small passenger vessel due to the bareboat charter agreement missing the owner’s signature. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    D7
    Station Miami Beach
    Sector Miami
    Illegal charter

