Coast Guard stops illegal charter near Miami Marine Stadium

The Coast Guard terminated an illegal charter of the 55-foot pleasure yacht, Contrarian, Friday near Miami Marine Stadium, Florida, Jan. 22, 2021. The vessel had 15 people aboard: 13 were passengers for hire and two non-credentialed crew members operating as an illegal small passenger vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

