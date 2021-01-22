Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard stops illegal charter near Miami Marine Stadium

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    The Coast Guard terminated an illegal charter of the 55-foot pleasure yacht, Contrarian, Friday near Miami Marine Stadium, Florida, Jan. 22, 2021. The vessel had 15 people aboard: 13 were passengers for hire and two non-credentialed crew members operating as an illegal small passenger vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

