Coast Guard stops illegal charter near Miami Marine Stadium

The Coast Guard terminated an illegal charter of the 55-foot pleasure yacht, Contrarian, Friday near Miami Marine Stadium, Florida, Jan. 22, 2021. The vessel had 15 people aboard: 13 were passengers for hire and two non-credentialed crew members operating as an illegal small passenger vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2021 13:51
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
