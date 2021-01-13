Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    103rd Security Forces civilian named top in Air Reserve Component

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Mr. David Parker, 103rd Security Forces Squadron program coordinator, poses for a picture at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, Jan. 13, 2021. Parker was named Air Reserve Component Civilian of the Year as part of the 2020 Air Force Outstanding Security Forces Individual Award Winners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 12:19
    Photo ID: 6493311
    VIRIN: 210113-Z-DY403-003
    Resolution: 5546x4437
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103rd Security Forces civilian named top in Air Reserve Component, by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Security Forces
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    103rd Security Forces Squadron

