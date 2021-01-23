A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boat crew transferred five injured and one additional boater after a boat collision in Tampa Bay Jan. 23, 2021. The Coast Guard transferred the boaters to awaiting EMS at Station St. Petersburg for transportation to Bayfront and St. Anthony's Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 10:31
|Photo ID:
|6493288
|VIRIN:
|210123-G-G0107-001
|Resolution:
|2402x3600
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard transfers injured boaters after collision in Tampa Bay, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
