    Coast Guard transfers injured boaters after collision in Tampa Bay

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boat crew transferred five injured and one additional boater after a boat collision in Tampa Bay Jan. 23, 2021. The Coast Guard transferred the boaters to awaiting EMS at Station St. Petersburg for transportation to Bayfront and St. Anthony's Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 10:31
    Photo ID: 6493288
    VIRIN: 210123-G-G0107-001
    Resolution: 2402x3600
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard transfers injured boaters after collision in Tampa Bay, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

