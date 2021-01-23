Coast Guard transfers injured boaters after collision in Tampa Bay

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boat crew transferred five injured and one additional boater after a boat collision in Tampa Bay Jan. 23, 2021. The Coast Guard transferred the boaters to awaiting EMS at Station St. Petersburg for transportation to Bayfront and St. Anthony's Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.)

