YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 22, 2021) Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Nikki Tilley, a Creedmoor, North Carolina native, was recently selected as the U.S. 7th Fleet Intelligence Professional of the Quarter. A key member of the intelligence watch floor, Tilley monitors, analyzes and reports on submarine force movements across both 5th and 7th Fleet, directly supporting U.S., allied and subordinate air and afloat units with executive and flag level briefings. Since checking on board Commander, Submarine Group 7 in November 2019, she has built a reputation with her infectious positivity, eagerness to mentor junior Sailors and unhesitating ownership of difficult leadership situations. Congratulations on this well deserved recognition, IS1!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 20:59 Photo ID: 6493065 VIRIN: 210122-N-PD773-0005 Resolution: 6534x4357 Size: 2.73 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: CREEDMOOR, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Creedmoor, NC native earns Intelligence Professional of the Quarter award, by LT Cassandra Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.