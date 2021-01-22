Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Creedmoor, NC native earns Intelligence Professional of the Quarter award

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Lt. Cassandra Thompson 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 22, 2021) Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Nikki Tilley, a Creedmoor, North Carolina native, was recently selected as the U.S. 7th Fleet Intelligence Professional of the Quarter. A key member of the intelligence watch floor, Tilley monitors, analyzes and reports on submarine force movements across both 5th and 7th Fleet, directly supporting U.S., allied and subordinate air and afloat units with executive and flag level briefings. Since checking on board Commander, Submarine Group 7 in November 2019, she has built a reputation with her infectious positivity, eagerness to mentor junior Sailors and unhesitating ownership of difficult leadership situations. Congratulations on this well deserved recognition, IS1!

