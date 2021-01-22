A reconstructed image of the Kentucky Battle Flag lost at Battle of Frenchtown and River Raisin, Jan. 18-22, 1813. (Courtesy Jason LeMay)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 21:52
|Photo ID:
|6493064
|VIRIN:
|210101-Z-AA001-0011
|Resolution:
|679x468
|Size:
|57.03 KB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky's River Raisin Battle Flag, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KENTUCKY'S RIVER RAISIN BATTLE FLAG: A forgotten, now lost relic of The War of 1812
LEAVE A COMMENT