850th Vertical Engineer Company, MN National Guard, stand in formation for a group photo in Washington D.C.

U.S. Soldiers from the 850th 850th Engineer Company, Minnesota National Guard, stand in formation for a group photo near the Jefferson Memorial on East Potomac Park in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support to federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks).

