Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Recruit Training Command COVID-19 Vaccine

    Recruit Training Command COVID-19 Vaccine

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandie Wills 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Cherelle Benton, who is currently an Individual Augmentee from the Grandmasters of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 to Recruit Training Command, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Ft. McCoy, Wisc. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Command Master Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Wallace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 16:39
    Photo ID: 6492752
    VIRIN: 210116-N-NO495-1018
    Resolution: 1295x971
    Size: 189.23 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command COVID-19 Vaccine, by CPO Brandie Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    U.S. Navy
    Ft. McCoy
    Navy boot camp
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT