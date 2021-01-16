Recruit Training Command COVID-19 Vaccine

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Cherelle Benton, who is currently an Individual Augmentee from the Grandmasters of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 to Recruit Training Command, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Ft. McCoy, Wisc. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Command Master Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Wallace)

