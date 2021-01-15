Fort Hamilton leaders graduates from Emerging Enterprise Leader Program

Participants from Installation Management Command’s Emerging Enterprise Leader program pose for a group photo. This cohort graduated from program, Jan. 20, 2021. The program is an effort to expand the Army’s enterprise leadership development efforts to emerging and aspiring leaders at the GS-11/12 levels. Competitively selected participants developed targeted competencies all while continuing to perform in their current positions.

