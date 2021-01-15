Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Hamilton leaders graduates from Emerging Enterprise Leader Program

    Fort Hamilton leaders graduates from Emerging Enterprise Leader Program

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Participants from Installation Management Command’s Emerging Enterprise Leader program pose for a group photo. This cohort graduated from program, Jan. 20, 2021. The program is an effort to expand the Army’s enterprise leadership development efforts to emerging and aspiring leaders at the GS-11/12 levels. Competitively selected participants developed targeted competencies all while continuing to perform in their current positions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 16:21
    Photo ID: 6492706
    VIRIN: 210115-A-IJ211-001
    Resolution: 960x718
    Size: 165.45 KB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton leaders graduates from Emerging Enterprise Leader Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Hamilton leaders graduates from Emerging Enterprise Leader Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civilian
    professional development
    training
    talent management
    EEL
    Emerging Enterprise Leader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT