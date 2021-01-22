‘Balance’ key for military couple as they serve, sacrifice, retire together

Retired Maj. Alvin Lopez (left) and retired Sgt. 1st Class Yara Lopez have worked together as both Soldiers and civilians for more than 20 years while managing a 17-year marriage with two children. They both officially retired together on Dec. 31, 2020. The pair currently works for the 99th Readiness Division headquartered on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (courtesy photo)

