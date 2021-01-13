Chief Warrant Officer 4 Quinton Scherer, senior technical advisor, talks to Lt. Col. Nathan Saul, chief of integration and plans in JMC’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control division, on Jan. 13 in the C5ISR’s System Integration Lab on Aberdeen Proving Ground. (Photo by Justin Eimers / PEO C3T)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 12:59 Photo ID: 6492269 VIRIN: 210113-A-VI575-266 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 7.66 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communications Exercise helps prepare modernization enterprise for Project Convergence 21, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.