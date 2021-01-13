Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Communications Exercise helps prepare modernization enterprise for Project Convergence 21

    Communications Exercise helps prepare modernization enterprise for Project Convergence 21

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Modernization Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Quinton Scherer, senior technical advisor, talks to Lt. Col. Nathan Saul, chief of integration and plans in JMC’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control division, on Jan. 13 in the C5ISR’s System Integration Lab on Aberdeen Proving Ground. (Photo by Justin Eimers / PEO C3T)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 12:59
    Photo ID: 6492269
    VIRIN: 210113-A-VI575-266
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Communications Exercise helps prepare modernization enterprise for Project Convergence 21, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Communications Exercise helps prepare modernization enterprise for Project Convergence 21

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMC
    Joint Modernization Command
    U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command
    Project Convergence
    PC21
    Project Convergence 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT