Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Chief Engineer Scott Freedner and the Chief Engineer’s Office have been hosting virtual Lunch and Learn sessions to highlight important topics and connect with the workforce throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the most recent session focused on Dec. 15, 2020, focused on Local Technical Authority. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Kirsten St. Peter/released)
This work, NSWCPD Chief Engineer Continues Virtual Lunch and Learn Series with Technical Authority Session, by Kirsten St. Peter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWCPD Chief Engineer Continues Virtual Lunch and Learn Series with Technical Authority Session
