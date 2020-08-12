Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCPD Chief Engineer Continues Virtual Lunch and Learn Series with Technical Authority Session

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Photo by Kirsten St. Peter 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Chief Engineer Scott Freedner and the Chief Engineer’s Office have been hosting virtual Lunch and Learn sessions to highlight important topics and connect with the workforce throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the most recent session focused on Dec. 15, 2020, focused on Local Technical Authority. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Kirsten St. Peter/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWCPD Chief Engineer Continues Virtual Lunch and Learn Series with Technical Authority Session, by Kirsten St. Peter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

