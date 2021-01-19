Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A virtual journey to Chief

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2021

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Dallas Hermsen smiles for a selfie while in restriction of movement following her move to Yokosuka, Japan. Hermsen has conducted the majority of her CPO season virtually and will be part of the pinning ceremony on Jan. 29. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-operating naval forces, tenant commands, thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Dallas Hermsen)

    A virtual journey to Chief

    CFAY
    Navy Chief
    CPO Season

