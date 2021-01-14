Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heart of Downtown: Whiteman AFB military family earns Warrensburg Main Street community volunteer award

    Heart of Downtown: Whiteman AFB military family earns Warrensburg Main Street community volunteer award

    WARRENSBURG, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Riedel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandon Mitchelltree, his wife Monica and their children present their “Heart of Downtown” trophy they receive from Warrensburg Main Street Inc. for their community volunteer efforts, Jan. 14, 2021, in Warrensburg, Mo. Mitcheltree is the 509th Bomb Wing Inspector General superintendent at Whiteman Air Force Base. (Courtesy photo by Warrensburg Main Street Inc.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 17:56
    Photo ID: 6491389
    VIRIN: 210114-F-CH060-0001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: WARRENSBURG, MO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heart of Downtown: Whiteman AFB military family earns Warrensburg Main Street community volunteer award, by TSgt Alexander Riedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Heart of Downtown: Whiteman AFB military family earns Warrensburg Main Street community volunteer award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Community Service

    TAGS

    volunteer
    missouri
    family
    warrensburg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT