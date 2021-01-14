U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandon Mitchelltree, his wife Monica and their children present their “Heart of Downtown” trophy they receive from Warrensburg Main Street Inc. for their community volunteer efforts, Jan. 14, 2021, in Warrensburg, Mo. Mitcheltree is the 509th Bomb Wing Inspector General superintendent at Whiteman Air Force Base. (Courtesy photo by Warrensburg Main Street Inc.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 17:56 Photo ID: 6491389 VIRIN: 210114-F-CH060-0001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.1 MB Location: WARRENSBURG, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heart of Downtown: Whiteman AFB military family earns Warrensburg Main Street community volunteer award, by TSgt Alexander Riedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.