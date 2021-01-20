There's still time to offer good ideas to 'Shark Tank'-style Maneuver Innovation Challenge

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe, commanding general of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, calls in a recent video for Soldiers and others in the Fort Benning community to join the Maneuver Innovation Challenge and submit their ideas for ways to make improvements within a wide variety of possible categories. Ideas can be submitted online through Feb. 1. Winners are to be announced Feb. 15. The competition, modeled in part on the "Shark Tank" reality TV show, opened for submissions Dec. 1. Soldiers, regardless of rank, as well as civilians, are encouraged to participate.
(U.S. Army photo by Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)
