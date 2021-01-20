Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    There's still time to offer good ideas to 'Shark Tank'-style Maneuver Innovation Challenge

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Franklin Fisher 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga. – Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe, commanding general of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, calls in a recent video for Soldiers and others in the Fort Benning community to join the Maneuver Innovation Challenge and submit their ideas for ways to make improvements within a wide variety of possible categories. Ideas can be submitted online through Feb. 1. Winners are to be announced Feb. 15. The competition, modeled in part on the "Shark Tank" reality TV show, opened for submissions Dec. 1. Soldiers, regardless of rank, as well as civilians, are encouraged to participate.

    (U.S. Army photo by Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

