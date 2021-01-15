Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RUF tells Soldiers how to respond if things get rough

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Army Capt. Julius Blattner, brigade judge advocate for the Maryland Army National Guard’s 58th Troop Command, delivers RUF cards to individual Soldiers on duty in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021. The cards are simple summarized versions of the rules for the use of force that Soldiers can use as a quick reference guide. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Shawn Lopes)

    Air National Guard
    Maryland National Guard
    Army National Guard

