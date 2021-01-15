Army Capt. Julius Blattner, brigade judge advocate for the Maryland Army National Guard’s 58th Troop Command, delivers RUF cards to individual Soldiers on duty in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021. The cards are simple summarized versions of the rules for the use of force that Soldiers can use as a quick reference guide. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Shawn Lopes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 10:22 Photo ID: 6489994 VIRIN: 210115-F-PA115-606 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 3.52 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RUF tells Soldiers how to respond if things get rough, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.