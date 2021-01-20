Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Howard University Marching Band march during event

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Phillip Tross 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Members of the Howard University Marching Band prepare to march during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. The band represented the alma mater of Vice President Kamala Harris. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Phillip Tross III)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 10:24
    Photo ID: 6489985
    VIRIN: 210120-D-CY919-287
    Location: DC, US
    This work, Howard University Marching Band march during event, by SGT Phillip Tross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-NCR
    inaug2021

