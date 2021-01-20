Howard University Marching Band march during event

Members of the Howard University Marching Band prepare to march during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. The band represented the alma mater of Vice President Kamala Harris. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Phillip Tross III)

