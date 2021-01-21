Sgt. Michael Metcalf and Spc. Walter Galdamez train for the 2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by evacuating a simulated injured Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicole Price)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 05:41
|Photo ID:
|6489728
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-GJ885-001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|871.71 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Army Best Medic title [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Army Best Medic title
