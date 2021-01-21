Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Army Best Medic title [Image 1 of 2]

    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Army Best Medic title

    GERMANY

    01.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Sgt. Michael Metcalf and Spc. Walter Galdamez train for the 2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by evacuating a simulated injured Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicole Price)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 05:41
    Photo ID: 6489728
    VIRIN: 210121-A-GJ885-001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 871.71 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Army Best Medic title [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Army Best Medic title
    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Army Best Medic title

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Army Best Medic title

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Bavaria

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    best medic
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Bavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT