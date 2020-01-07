Soldiers in Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sill

Soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1-79 Field Artillery Battalion in Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sill take a tactical pause to listen to an Instructor on the importance timely and accurate fires. The instructor talks about how every Soldier needs to know and understand each role and how the team cohesion is vital to the success of the mission.

