    Soldiers in Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sill

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Jessica Tackaberry 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1-79 Field Artillery Battalion in Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sill take a tactical pause to listen to an Instructor on the importance timely and accurate fires. The instructor talks about how every Soldier needs to know and understand each role and how the team cohesion is vital to the success of the mission.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 22:07
    VIRIN: 200701-D-KT135-398
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    This work, Soldiers in Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sill, by Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AIT
    Fort Sill
    Soldiers
    Training
    Fire Mission

