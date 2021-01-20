Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Color Guard march during event

    Joint Color Guard march during event

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Phillip Tross 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    The Joint Forces Color Guard march during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Phillip Tross III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 21:41
    Photo ID: 6489181
    VIRIN: 210120-D-CY919-0858
    Resolution: 6047x4422
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Color Guard march during event, by SGT Phillip Tross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-NCR
    inaug2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT