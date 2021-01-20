Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Soldiers, Airmen support 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen provide security at the 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 17:33
    Photo ID: 6488541
    VIRIN: 210120-Z-MQ826-1043
    Resolution: 5301x3534
    Size: 12.19 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    TAGS

    Virginia
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

