    1st LT. Tyler Detwiler tells why he has received the Covid-19 Vaccine.

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Tyler Detwiler, Arizona Army National Guard Medical Detachment, directed traffic, checked in patients, administered the vaccine and out-processed patients, at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2021. Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 15:48
    Photo ID: 6488398
    VIRIN: 210120-Z-UN281-078
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st LT. Tyler Detwiler tells why he has received the Covid-19 Vaccine., by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Soldiers
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID
    AZCV19

