1st LT. Tyler Detwiler tells why he has received the Covid-19 Vaccine.

1st Lt. Tyler Detwiler, Arizona Army National Guard Medical Detachment, directed traffic, checked in patients, administered the vaccine and out-processed patients, at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2021. Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US