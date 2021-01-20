Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

Airman 1st Class Brandi Fleck, an aerospace propulsion specialist with the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, poses for a photo in the early hours of Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C., before beginning her security mission during the 59th Presidential Inauguration. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

