Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, closed out the Fires Conference and said, “Life is more fun with great teammates, so be one and then build a great team.”
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 12:43
|Photo ID:
|6488021
|VIRIN:
|201008-A-GO806-457
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fires Conference kicks off, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fires Conference: People put doctrine into action
