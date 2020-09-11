Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers continues planning efforts for dredged material placement plan, eyes public review later this year

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Eric Hanson, St. Paul District senior ecologist and environmental planner, conducts a wetland delineation at the Rolling Prairie Site, near Kellogg, Minnesota, Nov. 9, 2020. Hansen is using the information he collected to develop a plan to best utilize the newly acquired property for the placement of dredged material and seeking opportunities to improve the environment.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 12:14
    Photo ID: 6488020
    VIRIN: 201109-A-LI073-096
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers continues planning efforts for dredged material placement plan, eyes public review later this year, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navigation
    USACE
    dredging
    Corps of Engineers
    Mississippi River
    environment
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District

