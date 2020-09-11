Eric Hanson, St. Paul District senior ecologist and environmental planner, conducts a wetland delineation at the Rolling Prairie Site, near Kellogg, Minnesota, Nov. 9, 2020. Hansen is using the information he collected to develop a plan to best utilize the newly acquired property for the placement of dredged material and seeking opportunities to improve the environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 12:14 Photo ID: 6488020 VIRIN: 201109-A-LI073-096 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 5.99 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers continues planning efforts for dredged material placement plan, eyes public review later this year, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.