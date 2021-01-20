Capt. Joshua Moore, the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade engineer, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, is one of many that manage the tracking of logistics within the 3rd DSB. Moore also has a unique role in the logistics support to the warfighter integrating his experience as an engineer to ensure the supplies make it to their destination and the engineers have the means to conduct their mission.
A look at engineering in a sustainment brigade
