Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A look at engineering in a sustainment brigade

    A look at engineering in a sustainment brigade

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laurissa Hodges 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Capt. Joshua Moore, the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade engineer, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, is one of many that manage the tracking of logistics within the 3rd DSB. Moore also has a unique role in the logistics support to the warfighter integrating his experience as an engineer to ensure the supplies make it to their destination and the engineers have the means to conduct their mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 11:28
    Photo ID: 6487952
    VIRIN: 210120-A-NX556-037
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.23 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A look at engineering in a sustainment brigade, by SGT Laurissa Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A look at engineering in a sustainment brigade

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT