Secret Squirrels remain unstoppable

Veterans of Operation Senior Surprise gather at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 16, 2021 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the historic mission. The veterans became known as the Secret Squirrels because of the secrecy surrounding their efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

