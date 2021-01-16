Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secret Squirrels remain unstoppable

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Veterans of Operation Senior Surprise gather at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 16, 2021 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the historic mission. The veterans became known as the Secret Squirrels because of the secrecy surrounding their efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    2nd Bomb Wing
    307th Bomb Wing
    Secret Squirrel

