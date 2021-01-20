Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waldorf, Md., Native serves aboard USS John S. McCain while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Fire Controlman 2nd Class Dondre Summers, from Waldorf, Md., poses for portrait photo on a Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) mount on the foc’s’le aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 04:46
    Photo ID: 6487476
    VIRIN: 210120-N-WI365-1010
    Resolution: 5361x4289
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Waldorf, Md., Native serves aboard USS John S. McCain while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    McCain
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John

