SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 20, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams conducts an office call with Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets attending E.J. King High School onboard CFAS Jan. 20, 2021. The NJROTC accredited curriculum emphasizes citizenship and leadership development, maritime heritage, the significance of sea power, and naval topics such as the fundamentals of naval operations, seamanship, navigation and meteorology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 01:58 Photo ID: 6487424 VIRIN: 210120-N-CA060-0012 Resolution: 4910x3507 Size: 968.4 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NJROTC Cadets Visit CFAS, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.