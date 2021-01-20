Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJROTC Cadets Visit CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 20, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams conducts an office call with Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets attending E.J. King High School onboard CFAS Jan. 20, 2021. The NJROTC accredited curriculum emphasizes citizenship and leadership development, maritime heritage, the significance of sea power, and naval topics such as the fundamentals of naval operations, seamanship, navigation and meteorology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

