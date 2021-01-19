USS Asheville Sets Sail for Deployment

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 19, 2021) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) transits Apra Harbor as the boat deploys from Guam to conduct surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. Asheville is one of multiple submarines forward-deployed to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

