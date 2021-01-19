Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Asheville Sets Sail for Deployment

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM, GUAM

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 19, 2021) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) transits Apra Harbor as the boat deploys from Guam to conduct surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. Asheville is one of multiple submarines forward-deployed to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Asheville Sets Sail for Deployment, by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deploy
    Asheville
    Submarine
    CSS-15
    Commander Submarine Squadron 15

