    Gen. Austin Senate Confirmation Hearing

    Gen. Austin Senate Confirmation Hearing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III responds to a question during his Senate Armed Forces Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C. Jan. 19, 2021. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:46
    Photo ID: 6486711
    VIRIN: 210119-D-DB155-003
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Austin Senate Confirmation Hearing, by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Austin
    senate
    SecDef
    confirmation
    hearing

