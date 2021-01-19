Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III responds to a question during his Senate Armed Forces Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C. Jan. 19, 2021. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 15:46
|Photo ID:
|6486711
|VIRIN:
|210119-D-DB155-003
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Austin Senate Confirmation Hearing, by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
