Advanced individual training students at the U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Joint Culinary Center of Excellence prepare meat loaf as part of their course instruction here Dec. 15.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 14:30
|Photo ID:
|6486629
|VIRIN:
|201215-A-RO653-004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Culinary Center of Excellence taking ACTION to improve nutrition, by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Simply stated, eating better enhances Soldier readiness, and the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence here is working toward that goal as a key player in the ACTION – Army Commitment To Improving Overall Nutrition – program.
