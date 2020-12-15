Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Culinary Center of Excellence taking ACTION to improve nutrition

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Advanced individual training students at the U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Joint Culinary Center of Excellence prepare meat loaf as part of their course instruction here Dec. 15.

    Simply stated, eating better enhances Soldier readiness, and the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence here is working toward that goal as a key player in the ACTION &ndash; Army Commitment To Improving Overall Nutrition &ndash; program.

