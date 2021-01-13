WRAIR Commander Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Col. Clinton K. Murray, Commander of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, receives his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 10:59
|Photo ID:
|6485805
|VIRIN:
|210113-A-A1902-001
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|749.75 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
WRAIR Commander Gets Vaccine, Continues Disease Fight
