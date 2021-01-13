Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRAIR Commander Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Col. Clinton K. Murray, Commander of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, receives his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 10:59
    VIRIN: 210113-A-A1902-001
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRAIR Commander Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WRAIR Commander Gets Vaccine, Continues Disease Fight

    WRNMMC
    WRAIR
    coronavirus
    COVID-19 vaccine

