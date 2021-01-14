12th CAB aircrews, trained and ready

Capt. Charles Behnfield, a flight surgeon assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, keeps watch on his sector out of a UH-60 Blackhawk while flying by the famous Burg Eltz (Eltz Castle) during a training flight on Jan. 14. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)
