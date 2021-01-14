Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    12th CAB aircrews, trained and ready

    12th CAB aircrews, trained and ready

    GERMANY

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Capt. Charles Behnfield, a flight surgeon assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, keeps watch on his sector out of a UH-60 Blackhawk while flying by the famous Burg Eltz (Eltz Castle) during a training flight on Jan. 14. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 09:45
    Photo ID: 6485686
    VIRIN: 210114-A-KM584-416
    Resolution: 5304x6630
    Size: 16.29 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB aircrews, trained and ready, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    aviation
    USArmy
    strongeurope
    ready2fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT